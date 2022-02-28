Former US representative David Young running for Iowa House

Young is running for House District 28, which includes parts of Dallas County. Former TV anchor Sonya Heitshusen is also running for the seat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.S. representative David Young is running for Iowa House District 28.

The Republican represented Iowa's 3rd district from 2015 to 2019 and previously served as Sen. Chuck Grassley's Chief of Staff.

Following the 2022 redistricting, the new District 28 encompasses southeast Dallas County, including Van Meter, Adel, Booneville and parts of West Des Moines. Most of that area is currently part of District 19, which is represented by Carter Nordman.

Young made the announcement on Twitter Monday, saying it's an honor to serve Iowans at any level of government.

The announcement read in part:

"I look forward to working for my fellow Iowans and creating new opportunities for them by strengthening our schools and economy, maintaining fiscal discipline with a balanced budget, supporting our law enforcement, and protecting our freedoms and liberties."

District 28 map following 2022 redistricting: