Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Cedar Rapids this afternoon. Some think this visit comes ahead of a potential announcement about a 20-24 presidential run.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

The Republican National Committee is still holding its first primary season contest for the 2024 election in Iowa, and some believe this visit comes ahead of a potential announcement about a 2024 presidential run.

Pence offered his support for a lawsuit against a new policy on gender at Linn-Mar Community School District buildings.

That policy would require staff and other students at Linn-Mar to support students' wishes when it comes to their gender — even without parents' knowledge or permission.

Pence took to Cedar Rapids Wednesday to join parents rallying against that policy.

"No one invests more, cares more or has more at stake in the lives of America's children's than their parents," Pence said.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart released a statement about Pence's visit, which reads in part:

"Pence is out of touch with the people of Iowa and their values, and that the policies he's advocating for are harmful and unpopular."

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador, is planning to campaign across Iowa after announcing her 2024 campaign, while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are expected to visit Iowa later in the month.

"Iowans know how to vet presidential candidates and Iowa Democrats are looking forward to shining a light on the string of Republicans like Nikki Haley who will try to hide from their record over the next year," Hart said in a statement.

As of right now, former President Trump and Haley are the only two Republicans who have announced their plans to campaign for the 2024 presidential race.