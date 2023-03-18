Mike Pence visits Des Moines, discusses foreign policy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the River Center in Des Moines for a panel hosted by the Bastion Institute.
He was joined by Rep. Zach Nunn, Sen. Joni Ernst and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
He focused mostly on foreign policy and domestic security, discussing how he wants to raise military recruitment and secure the southern border.
Pence also called on other world leaders to join America in supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
When asked by reporters about potential presidential plans, Pence said he wasn't ready to announce a decision just yet.
"We're giving careful consideration to entering the race for president of the united states," he said. "My wife and I expect to have a decision on whether or not we'll be spending more time in Iowa by the time springtime comes."
As Pence considers that 2024 run, several other notable Republicans have already thrown their hats in the ring and have started visiting Iowa, including former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.