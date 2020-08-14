From derecho to Biden's VP pick: Pence weighs in on destructive storms, 2020 election and more

The vice president offered sympathies to Iowans cleaning up from destructive storms, while championing the Trump Administration's record.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The following has been edited for clarity.

Rachel Droze, Local 5: Iowans just faced an unbelievable storm. And I understand you met with some farmers before this event, can they expect any federal relief? And also, are you planning to tour any of the damage?

Vice President Mike Pence: Our hearts grieve for all of the families who have been impacted by the derecho hat passed through Iowa, and through the Midwest in recent days.

And we think of the devastation of property, we mostly think of the three lives that were lost in those families. But to hear the stories personally, at a time when particularly corn crops were strong prices were looking very positive.

And to see, you know, entire crops destroyed for farms was really heartbreaking to me. And I assured them, that as the Governor [Kim Reynolds] goes through the process, FEMA goes through the process of assessing the impact.

We're going to we're going to make sure that that all federal resources that are appropriate are made available for these families and very quickly. We do anticipate that Governor Reynolds will make a major disaster declaration request.

And I'm very confident President Trump in our administration will process that quickly and will get support to families.

Droze: And now the extra federal unemployment benefits have run out and there is a lot of confusion about the new benefits in the President's executive order.

Will Iowa have to cover 25% of the cost and if they don't, we'll Iowans potentially only see $300 a week?

Pence: Well, because Congress has not been willing, particularly the Democratic leaders in Congress to negotiate a deal to provide additional recovery and relief to the American people.

President Trump took decisive action this weekend to assist Americans that are unemployed extending a $400 additional benefit on a weekly basis, but also the president enacted a payroll tax cut through the end of this year. We're deferring the collection of the payroll tax to help people that are back in the workforce.

Our goal is to make sure that those resources are deployed over the coming weeks here to Americans that are struggling, but what the President wanted states to do is to pick up a portion of that.

But we're also going to make it possible for states to use some of the billions of dollars of federal aid that have been distributed through the CARES Act to provide that that portion of the unemployment benefits. At the end of the day, though, today's initial claims of unemployment or give great evidence that this economy is coming back. Iowa's economy is opening up again and President thought it was important that while we continue some increase in unemployment benefits, that we don't leave into place the kind of benefit that would discourage people from going back to work and filling the jobs that are literally opening up every day.

So we'll continue to call on Congress to do their job. continue to call on Democrats in Congress to come back to the table and negotiate a deal. But in the meantime, the President is going to continue to take action to make sure that unemployed Americans, that working Americans that students with deferral on their student loans and Americans that are facing eviction, know that we're with them. And we're going to use the authority that we have in this administration to protect their interest during this challenging time.

Droze: And now, race and gender equality will likely play a big role in this election. You're now up against an opponent who has a Jamaican and Indian American on their ticket and she's a woman. So how do you compete with that?

Pence: I welcome Senator Kamala Harris to the race. And I look forward to debating the Biden-Harris agenda with the Trump-Pence record, particularly when it comes to the interest of minorities been under President Trump's leadership.

In our first three years, we saw the lowest unemployment ever recorded for African Americans. We enacted educational choice, particularly for minorities, in major cities around the country, created more than 8,000 opportunities zones, resulting in billions of dollars of investment and supported the largest increase in funding for historically Black colleges and universities ever.

President Trump's made it clear that, that his ambition is to be president, for all of the American people. And when we saw the incredible prosperity in this economy before the pandemic struck, and when we see this incredible comeback, that's already seen 9 million jobs added back to our economy in just three months alone. I look forward. I look forward to carrying that message forward. debating that agenda.

And I know the American people are going to choose that that opportunity for all agenda and prosperity, all agenda when they reelect President Donald Trump.