Grassley and Ernst: DOJ's Glenwood Resource Center investigation findings 'sickening and intolerable'

The Department of Justice's investigation into the state-run facility for people with disabilities found evidence of unsupervised human experiments.

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 23, 2020. 

Following the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into human experimentation at a state-run facility for people with disabilities, Iowa's senators called the findings "sickening and intolerable." 

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both Republican, issued the following statement Wednesday night:

“The findings of this investigation into the Glenwood Resource Center are sickening and intolerable. Our hearts break for the families and loved ones who have been directly impacted by this tragic news. We appreciate Governor Reynolds’ responsiveness to this situation at the state level, and in the Senate we will continue to work on behalf of all Iowans, including those with disabilities, to ensure folks have the care and support they need.”

The DOJ wrapped up their investigation into the facility on Tuesday. 

Local 5 has followed the investigation from the beginning. More stories can be found below: 

