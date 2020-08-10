x
GOP forced to adjust voter outreach tactics amid pandemic

Chair of Wapello County Republicans wants voters to know it's still safe to vote in the election.

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Political parties are adjusting to the pandemic and changing the ways they reach out to voters. Wapello County Republicans Chair Trudy Caviness says that emails, phone calls, texts and Zoom meetings have become critical in the 2020 election. 

Caviness also stresses that the voting process in Iowa is safe and voters should not be worried about security breaches or if they're absentee ballots could be lost. 

"Iowa does their absentees very detailed and it is very safe," said Caviness. "We open the ballots and we have poll workers and poll watchers. And it's all done not in a backroom, but with many people around."

Early voting in Iowa started this past Monday. Voters can track their absentee ballots here

