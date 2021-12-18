Gov. Reynolds asks Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate for large businesses

Reynolds said she is "very disappointed in the 6th circuit panel decision."

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will keep fighting against Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers after a federal appeals court reinstated it Friday.

Reynolds said in a statement Saturday she is "very disappointed" in the decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We are in the height of a workforce shortage and supply chain crisis, and I have no doubt these issues are only going to be compounded by this poor decision," she said. “I will not stop fighting for Iowans and their personal freedoms and individual liberties.”

Friday's decision reversed a previous decision by a federal judge in another court.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to weekly tests for the coronavirus. There would be exceptions for those who work outdoors or only at home.

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place.

