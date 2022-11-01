Gov. Reynolds announces process for claiming pandemic-related worker retention bonuses

Teachers, child care workers, peace officers and corrections personnel working through the pandemic are eligible for the $1,000 bonuses.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released information Thursday about how teachers, law enforcement officers and child care workers can claim the $1,000 retention bonuses she announced in January.



“I can’t thank each of these dedicated public servants enough for their persistence during one of the most difficult times in our state and nation,” Reynolds said. “This is one way we are able to thank them for coming to work each day to positively impact our children and keep our communities a safer place.”

Reynolds had said the bonuses for teachers will be funded through federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief funds. The bonuses for officers will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is also from the federal government.

How to claim your bonus

According to the governor's office, here's how qualifying workers will get their bonuses:

Teachers: The Department of Education will work to issue payments through teachers' employers. Teachers at public schools, accredited nonpublic schools, independently accredited nonpublic schools and state-operated schools will qualify.



Certified peace officers: Local law enforcement agencies will request payment on behalf of their employees through Iowa Grants Online. After submissions are reviewed by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, checks will be mailed by the Department of Administrative Services. Certified peace officers employed by the state will receive the bonus in their regular paycheck.



Corrections Personnel: Department of Corrections officers and medical personnel will receive the bonus in their regular paycheck.



Child Care Workers: Child care workers will be able to apply through the Iowa Department of Human Services’ website starting later this month.

