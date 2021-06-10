Feds flew 19 unaccompanied migrant children to Iowa in April, Gov. Reynolds says

In a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, Reynolds and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee are asking for a Congressional investigation into the transporting of migrant children.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from May 3, 2021

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants Congress to investigate how the federal government transports unaccompanied migrant children after she said 19 kids were flown from California to Iowa in April.

State officials say they have been unable to get concrete answers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about the flight itself, who was on board and where the kids are now.

"[The federal government] should be talking and communicating and working with states," a senior official with the Reynolds administration said. "And they should be telling us when they're doing this. We should know. It shouldn't go down like this."

Two of the 19 children were unified with sponsors at the Des Moines International Airport, the source confirmed. The other children were bused to "locations in or near" Kansas City, Missouri, Janesville, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Detroit, Michigan.

It has not been confirmed if the two children who were unified with sponsors in Des Moines stayed in Iowa or traveled to another state.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services notified the Biden administration in March the state would not house unaccompanied migrant children.

Reynolds, along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, said the lack of transparency surrounding the transport of minors could pose problems for law enforcement trying to investigate human trafficking cases.

The two wrote in a letter to Sen. Grassley:

“We are writing to support your continued calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold an oversight hearing regarding the current border crisis. We believe this hearing should also address the Biden Administration’s failure to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states.”

“These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process. Additionally, the federal government’s failure to provide advance notification to states places an undue burden on our law enforcement partners to determine whether these types of flights constitute a criminal act of human trafficking or the federally-sponsored transport of vulnerable children.”

Both Reynolds and Lee are Republicans, and a "similar situation" happened in Tennessee in May, according to Reynolds' office.

Local agencies and news outlets, including Local 5, have spent months investigating what transpired.

Here is the timeline of events laid out by Reynolds’ office Thursday:

May 2, 2021: State of Iowa learns of April 22 flight possibly transporting unaccompanied migrant children landing overnight at the Des Moines International Airport

State of Iowa learns of April 22 flight possibly transporting unaccompanied migrant children landing overnight at the Des Moines International Airport May 6, 2021: State of Iowa reaches out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after reviewing surveillance footage showing what appeared to be a plane

State of Iowa reaches out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after reviewing surveillance footage showing what appeared to be a plane May 7, 2021 and May 10, 2021: HHS’ Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) tells State of Iowa officials flight in question was not an HHS flight

HHS’ Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) tells State of Iowa officials flight in question was not an HHS flight May 10, 2021 (verbally) and May 11, 2021 (in writing): DHS tells the State of Iowa it was not a DHS ICE flight

DHS tells the State of Iowa it was not a DHS ICE flight May 14, 2021: Reynolds reaches out to Senator Chuck Grassley’s office about the flight

Reynolds reaches out to Senator Chuck Grassley’s office about the flight May 17, 2021: ICE tells Grassley’s staff it was not involved in the flight

ICE tells Grassley’s staff it was not involved in the flight May 21, 2021: HHS ORR confirms to Grassley’s office flight in question was an ORR flight and ORR ground transportation. According to HHS, 19 children were flown from Long Beach, California to Des Moines, Iowa, to unify with their sponsors. Two buses were used to transport the children from the airport to various locations to be unified with their sponsors.

Whose plane is it?

There is a lot of confusion surrounding who was on board an April 22 flight that originated in Long Beach, California and landed in Des Moines, Iowa. But the answer is starting to become more clear.

Local 5 first reported about this flight on May 3, after there were social media reports the Polk County Jail was housing migrant children.

Through our investigation, Local 5 still hasn't found evidence this is true.

“There are no migrant children being housed at the Polk County Jail,” Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff Office said in a May 3 email. “The Sheriff’s Office is aware of an article that states, migrant children may likely be held at the Polk County Jail. This information is not accurate and at no time has the Sheriff’s Office housed migrant children."

In May, the Des Moines International Airport told Local 5 there wasn't an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) flight that landed in Des Moines on April 22.

This is where things start to get complicated.

Des Moines International Airport's executive director, Kevin Foley, told Local 5 in May that ICE notifies them if they are transferring anyone through a terminal. Foley said ICE didn't notify them about any transports on April 22.

But it turns out there was a flight from Long Beach to Des Moines that landed on April 22.

"This was not ICE"

Flight Aware, a company that offers free flight tracking of private and public aircraft worldwide, shows a private plane operated by World Atlantic Airlines took off from Long Beach, California at 4:35 p.m. PDT and landed in Des Moines, Iowa at 9:28 p.m. CDT on April 22.

Signature Flight Support General Manager Sean Kuhl said their company assisted that flight on the ground.

Signature Flight Support is a fixed base operator that offers private and general aviation ground handling at the Des Moines International Airport and must report operations to the airport.

Kuhl said the information he has shows no passengers boarded the aircraft that landed in Des Moines on April 22, but approximately 13 passengers deplaned.

Whenever Signature provides services to chartered flights, they are required to submit a charter notification form to the Airport Authority.

That document, which Kuhl confirmed was the true form he submitted, shows the charter flight was an “ICE/Government Flight” and said there would be “5-7 armed federal agents” on board.

“This was not ICE,” ICE spokesperson Mary Houtmann said in an email to Local 5 on May 7. “However, we’ve had several outlets reach out regarding this, so I am currently trying to figure out who this was.”

Related Stories

On May 12, Kuhl confirmed with this was the form he submitted to the Airport Authority about the April 22 flight.

In a follow-up email, ICE clarified the agency's designation on the flight was incorrect.

Houtmann told Local 5 on May 13 the document was corrected and no longer shows ICE contracted the flight.

A day later, Houtmann followed up again saying the flight may have been a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) flight, so Local 5 contacted them.

"The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is unable to confirm what was witnessed,” HHS’ Administration for Children and Families Communications Office said in a May 19 email. “A normal part of the program’s operations is the transport of children to their sponsors, but we cannot confirm.”