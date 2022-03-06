Iowa governor expected to announce run for second term Wednesday night

A tweet from the governor's campaign account Wednesday morning says "the best is yet to come" for her vision for Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce her reelection campaign at a Wednesday night rally in Des Moines.

It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term but she will make her plans official at the event at the state fairgrounds. Reynolds' announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The rally will be at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

A tweet from Reynolds' campaign account about the rally includes a video of her meeting with supporters and signing campaign bumper stickers. The video also features Sen. Joni Ernst calling her an "admirable leader" and ends with her campaign logo.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%. The poll interviewed 612 likely voters from Feb. 28 to March 2 and has a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

✅ Lower Taxes

✅ More Freedom

✅ Open Schools

✅ Safe & Secure Communities



If you support my vision for Iowa, then stay tuned because the best is yet to come! pic.twitter.com/bDxHoUdFiQ — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) March 9, 2022

Reynolds appears to have strong support among Republicans following her efforts to return children to school and limit other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds' campaign has announced events in Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids on Friday.