Gov. Reynolds signs into law first bill of 2022

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the first bill of the 2022 legislative session Thursday.

House File 2316 increases state K-12 education funding by 2.5%. This brings the budget per pupil to slightly more than $7,400, up from the current $7,200. The cost is estimated to be around $172 million.

“Providing a quality education for the next generation of Iowans is one of our most important responsibilities,” Reynolds said. “The state’s significant and responsible funding increases year-over-year for more than a decade helps ensure that Iowa has the strong public education system necessary to support the success of our students and our state.”



Senate Democrats had unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to increase state aid by 5%, or $300 million.