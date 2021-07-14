Hardin County becomes Iowa's second 2A sanctuary county, Madison County sheriff, attorney demand same

The Hardin County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday morning making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from July 13.

The State of Iowa has two Second Amendment sanctuary counties as of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, the three-member Hardin County Board of Supervisors' unanimously approved agenda item number 9, a "Resolution Declaring Hardin County A Second Amendment Sanctuary County."

The resolution came just a day after Jasper County voted to become the state's first Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Madison County officials announced Wednesday morning they're also requesting their board of supervisors pass the same resolution.

In a press release, Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes said, "I took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and the State of Iowa. That includes the Second Amendment."

Madison County Attorney Matt Schultz, the previous Iowa Secretary of State, said, "I am a gun owner and I believe that it is important to send a strong message to the citizens of Madison County that their Chief Law Enforcement Officials support their right to bear arms."

Barnes and Schultz said their proposed resolution can be found at the Iowa Firearms Coalition's website. IFC is the gun rights group pushing the issue in Iowa.