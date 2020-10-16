What is a provisional ballot and how do you vote with one?

You would cast a provisional ballot for a few reasons such as forgetting your ID, or if you need to register but don't have proof of residency.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A provisional ballot is often talked about but do you know what it means? A provisional ballot goes in an envelope and not in the actual machine on election day.

You would cast a provisional ballot for a few reasons such as forgetting your ID, or if you need to register but don't have proof of residency. After using the provisional ballot, you will receive a receipt listing the things you need to change and what you need to get into your county auditor's office before a certain deadline.

You can also vote provisionally if you received an absentee ballot but changed your mind and want to vote in-person on election day and forgot to bring your absentee ballot to surrender. Or if you've lost it.

Once the county auditor's office is sure you didn't vote absentee as well, your provisional ballot will be counted.