Here's the latest on the 2nd Congressional District race

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks has claimed victory over Democrat Rita Hart, but the final results are still pending.

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — It's been more than a week since Election Day and one race in Iowa is still too close to call.

2nd Congressional District candidates Marianette Miller Meeks (R) and Rita Hart (D) are still going head-to-head. Miller Meeks says she's beaten her opponent, while Hart says the race is too close to call.

On election night, the two were only separated by hundreds of votes and the Associated Press didn't call the race. As Wednesday and Thursday passed, there was still no clear winner.

Last Friday, the Jasper County Auditor revealed that the numbers he reported out election night were wrong.

"Some candidates got more votes than other candidates than they should have," said Auditor Dennis Parrott.

Election workers went through the ballots again on Saturday, double-checking their work. On Monday, a hand recount of the precinct in question occurred.

But another problem was found on Tuesday, this time in Lucas County. That lead to another ballot recount, and another hand recount of the precinct in question will happen Thursday.

The state's top election official, Secretary of State Paul Pate, wants you to know that what his office reports election results website and what the media gathers from that website are unofficial results.

"Election night results are always unofficial," Pate said. "We conduct post-election audits, county's double-check their totals and do county canvasses and my office will go through the results of every single precinct to ensure that they're accurate before the state canvass on November 30."

Either candidate can request a recount by Friday, Nov. 13.

