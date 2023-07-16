GOP candidates flock to Iowa as Gov. Reynolds signs abortion bill into law

Several presidential candidates are supporting Iowa's new six-week abortion ban as it is already seeing some legal challenges.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — This marked a busy week for Iowa politics as the state saw a rare special session and several GOP presidential candidates visiting the state.

Republican lawmakers at the statehouse passed a six-week abortion ban, which was then challenged in district court before it became law.

"You know, sometimes folks have a short attention span, but this is a decision that will impact people for years. And we need to be making sure that our legislators know how we feel," said Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights.

Just days after this bill passed, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law at the annual Family Leadership Summit, where various Republican presidential candidates were attending.

"You know, the work that we've done together from the statehouse to the public square is making a difference. But as you all know, our work is not done," Reynolds said.

Despite the passing, a legal challenge still remains. Various reproductive rights groups are asking for an injunction on this bill.

The hearing for that injunction took place the same time Reynolds was signing the bill into law on Friday, July 14.

An injunction would stop the bill from going into effect. However, he district judge isn't expected to rule on this until Monday, July 17 or Tuesday, July 18.

All 2024 GOP candidates who visited the state during this time showed strong support for Reynolds and the passing of the abortion bill.

"I think it was a celebration of a three-branch system of government, I think it's a celebration of federalism, states now stepping in to fill the void created in a post roe world, and I think that is what is most remarkable about what we celebrated today," said Vivek Ramaswamy.

In response to various Republican candidates in Iowa and the passing of abortion legislation, Democratic party chair, Rita Hart, says, “Iowa women deserve the basic human right to bodily autonomy. Kim Reynolds showed how much she doesn’t care about Iowans when she signed a cruel, unpopular abortion bill into law today while she attended a special interest group’s summit. Iowa Democrats will continue to stand with the majority of Iowans who do not want these stricter abortion laws as we work toward regaining reproductive freedom."

While all candidates praised Reynolds for the work she is doing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis specifically said he would consider her as a running mate in the upcoming election.

One Republican candidate in particular wasn't in attendance: former President Donald Trump, after criticizing Gov. Reynolds on Truth Social.

Trump is upset with Reynolds for remaining neutral in her endorsements for the upcoming election.