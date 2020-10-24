Iowa sets new record for absentee voting

Over 700,000 absentee votes have been received by county election offices as of Friday, surpassing the previous record set in 2012.

IOWA, USA — 11 days before the Election Day, Iowa has now set a new state record for the most absentee ballots received in an election.

Iowa Secretary of State announced the record via Twitter, saying nearly 709,000 ballots have been received as of Friday.

More than 700,000 Iowans have cast absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, a new state record, surpassing the previous mark set in 2012. A previous tweet mistakenly stated 2016 was the previous high. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/XuK5lxuvjg — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) October 23, 2020

According to the tweet, Democrats have sent in nearly 137,000 more ballots than Republicans as of Friday.