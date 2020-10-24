Iowa sets new record for absentee voting

IOWA, USA — 11 days before the Election Day, Iowa has now set a new state record for the most absentee ballots received in an election.
Iowa Secretary of State announced the record via Twitter, saying nearly 709,000 ballots have been received as of Friday.
According to the tweet, Democrats have sent in nearly 137,000 more ballots than Republicans as of Friday.
A new record for absentee ballot requests was also set a couple weeks ago. If you'd like to, you can request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Saturday.