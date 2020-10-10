Only 200 applicants can take the February 2021 Iowa Bar Exam

The Iowa Supreme Court is limiting the number of applicants for the exam due to coronavirus concerns.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An order from the Iowa Supreme Court states no more than 200 applicants will be allowed to take the Iowa Bar Exam in February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants who demonstrate a bona fide intent to be admitted to practice law in Iowa will be given first priority for registering for the exam, the order says.

If there's additional space for other applicants who don't intend to be admitted in Iowa, then they will be able to register depending on when the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) received their application. Those applications will be accepted until they reach their limit of 200.

Applicants that aren't able to register based on the seating capacity won't be charged for submitting their applications and will be notified as soon as possible by the OPR that they won't be registered for the exam.

Applicants who registered for the July 2020 Iowa Bar Examination were given an option to defer their fees to the February 2021 exam due to the virus under Iowa Court Rule 31.6. That rule was modified to fit applicants' needs.

Under the modification of that rule, applicants are now allowed to defer their fees to the July 2021 exam. The rule will also allow applicants who successfully register for the February 2021 exam the option to defer their fees to July 2021.