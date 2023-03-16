'Bathroom bill' headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk after passing Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Thursday afternoon that will ban transgender kids from using bathrooms and changing rooms that align with their gender identity.
Senate File 482 passed the Iowa House 57-39, with five Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues to vote 'no'.
Earlier this month, the "bathroom bill" passed the Iowa Senate along party lines, 33-16.
According to the bill, if a school does not deal with a perceived violation within three business days of receiving a written notice, any Iowan can file a complaint to the attorney general's office.
The Family Leader, a conservative activist group, praised the bill on Twitter.
"Who would have thought we'd need a law to ensure boys aren't in the girls' shower at school?" the Tweet reads in part. "But our wives, daughters are worth protecting. Big win today."
LGBTQ+ activist groups, however, condemned the legislation.
"When will this relentless attack on transgender children end?" said Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa Action, in a statement. "It wasn’t enough to strip them of medically necessary care or prevent teachers from talking about them; now, the House has decided to police their restroom usage via the Attorney General."
The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk to be signed.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.