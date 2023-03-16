x
Local Politics

'Bathroom bill' headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk after passing Iowa House

Senate File 482 passed the Iowa House 57-39, with five Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues to vote 'no'.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. A top workplace safety regulator warned the Republican leaders of the Iowa Legislature that conditions inside the state Capitol are hazardous and may be exposing workers to the coronavirus, according to documents released Monday, April 19, 2021. Russell Perry, administrator of the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, warned in a "hazard alert letter" dated April 13 that an inspection by his agency raised concerns for the potential of worker illnesses tied to COVID-19 exposure. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers passed a bill Thursday afternoon that will ban transgender kids from using bathrooms and changing rooms that align with their gender identity.

Senate File 482 passed the Iowa House 57-39, with five Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues to vote 'no'.  

Earlier this month, the "bathroom bill" passed the Iowa Senate along party lines, 33-16. 

According to the bill, if a school does not deal with a perceived violation within three business days of receiving a written notice, any Iowan can file a complaint to the attorney general's office. 

The Family Leader, a conservative activist group, praised the bill on Twitter. 

"Who would have thought we'd need a law to ensure boys aren't in the girls' shower at school?" the Tweet reads in part. "But our wives, daughters are worth protecting. Big win today." 


LGBTQ+ activist groups, however, condemned the legislation. 

"When will this relentless attack on transgender children end?" said Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa Action, in a statement. "It wasn’t enough to strip them of medically necessary care or prevent teachers from talking about them; now, the House has decided to police their restroom usage via the Attorney General." 

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk to be signed.

