Iowa Democratic Party requests extension on submitting Delegate Selection Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party is requesting a 30-day extension in the submission of the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan, according to a letter sent to the Democratic National Committee obtained by Local 5.

The letter, written by IDP Chair Rita Hart, asks the DNC to extend the submission deadline to June 3, aligning Iowa's deadline with those of New Hampshire and Georgia.

"I am committed to holding the most inclusive and accessible caucuses in Iowa history," Hart said in the letter. "Folks who work third shift, people with disabilities, and parents of young children should have a voice in Iowa’s presidential nominating process. I look forward to posting our Delegate Selection Plan for public comment soon."

While Hart said in the letter she hopes this will be her only request for the DNC, she acknowledges the potential need for more time given new state legislation affecting the Iowa Caucus.

House Study Bill 245 would remove that option by requiring in-person participation for any caucusing.

Republicans argue that providing alternatives to in-person caucusing creates a gray area, as the caucus may then be considered a primary – allowing New Hampshire to skip in front of Iowa.

"Any change in the caucus format in Iowa, when it moves in the direction of a primary election, including the use of mail-in or absentee ballots will trigger New Hampshire's law protecting their first presidential primary position, period," said Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann. "There's no speculation... They will jump us. They have had their cards on the table the entire time."

While Kaufmann says he applauds the IDP for trying to maintain their first-in-the-nation status, what they're doing is counterproductive.

"You cannot remain first and ruin our first-in-the-nation status at the same time," Kaufmann said. "It's counterintuitive, counterproductive and they know it."