Iowa House pushes coronavirus lawsuit protection bill

Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.
Credit: AP
A man walks past a nearly empty parking lot in front of the Iowa State Capitol building, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders last week suspended the current legislative session in response to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Republican lawmakers Wednesday proposed a bill that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses. 

The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, was tacked onto a medical malpractice bill that previously had passed the Senate. Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer, a lawyer, opposed the bill, saying it protects corporations but not the people of Iowa. 

Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states. 

