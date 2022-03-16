Iowa lawmakers work on last-minute effort to protect homeowners against eminent domain pipeline projects

During the second funnel week, lawmakers introduced an amendment to a cosmetology bill that protects homeowners against pipeline project eminent domain.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Feb. 17

During the second funnel week of this session, Iowa lawmakers are busy working to keep pieces of legislation alive before the end-of-week deadline.

At a House State Government subcommittee meeting Wednesday, legislators were set to discuss a bill focused on barber's licenses. However, an amendment introduced by Republican committee chair Bobby Kaufmann focuses on homeowner protection from pipeline projects.

Under the amendment, pipeline companies cannot use eminent domain against private property homeowners until March 2023.

Kaufmann acknowledged the amendment had nothing to do with the cosmetology bill but added it's the assurance homeowners need before lawmakers adjourn for the session.

"This to me was the best compromise I could come up with to ensure that landowners have the certainty that they need and have been asking for when we're gone," Kaufmann said. "Because everything changes when sine die happens, before we come back in January."

However, multiple Democrats raised concerns about the method Kaufmann used to move the amendment forward, sharing they did not believe the year moratorium was long enough to fully protect homeowners.

"I have great concerns," said ranking member Mary Mascher. "I don't think this is the right vehicle for it. And I don't think this language addresses the concerns that we have ongoing. It basically puts the moratorium for a year. And you and I both know, who are farm owners, that doesn't solve your problem."