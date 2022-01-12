x
Iowa courts system seeks money to hire judges, give raises

Chief Justice Susan Christensen made the budget proposals during her annual Condition of the Judiciary address on Wednesday.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Chief Justice Susan Christensen is seeking a nearly 7% increase in the court system’s budget for next year in hopes of increasing salaries and hiring judges, attorneys and other staff after a hiring freeze. 

Christensen made the budget proposals for this fiscal year beginning in July during her annual Condition of the Judiciary address on Wednesday to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature. 

She sought $202.5 million, a 6.7% increase and $4.3 million more than Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended. The court’s proposed budget provides $2 million for open positions that were left unfilled last year, $2.9 million for a 5.9% pay raise for judicial officers, and $1.3 million to continue an effort to hire additional judges and other staffers. 

