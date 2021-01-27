x
Daylight saving time: Should it stay or should it go?

An Iowa lawmaker has introduced a bill that would keep daylight saving time around all year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa lawmaker has introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time the official time in Iowa, meaning we wouldn't be changing our clocks in the spring and fall. 

"As someone who used to have a retail store, if one more hour is available after people get off work, it would generate more sales and it always did at my old hardware store," Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said. "I think there's an economic benefit to it."

Zaun said broadcasters have expressed some concerns about the idea because of programming. 

Senate File 8 is still early in the legislative process. 

It's scheduled to be discussed in a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday. 

Zaun introduced a similar bill last year but said it never got voted on because lawmakers adjourned early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Credit: National Conference of State Legislatures
The map shows pending, enacted and failed bills in 2020. Note Iowa is showed as having failed legislation because last year's bill stalled due to an early adjournment once the pandemic began.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, daylight saving time has been around in the U.S. since 1918.

