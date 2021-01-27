Daylight saving time: Should it stay or should it go?

An Iowa lawmaker has introduced a bill that would keep daylight saving time around all year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa lawmaker has introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time the official time in Iowa, meaning we wouldn't be changing our clocks in the spring and fall.

"As someone who used to have a retail store, if one more hour is available after people get off work, it would generate more sales and it always did at my old hardware store," Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said. "I think there's an economic benefit to it."

Zaun said broadcasters have expressed some concerns about the idea because of programming.

Senate File 8 is still early in the legislative process.

It's scheduled to be discussed in a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

Zaun introduced a similar bill last year but said it never got voted on because lawmakers adjourned early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.