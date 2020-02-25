Iowa Democratic Party begins recount

The Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns requested the numbers from a total of 24 precincts be recounted after recanvassing was completed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Caucus saga continues, as the Iowa Democratic Party has now begun the recount to determine the results once and for all.

The recount will include 23 total precincts: the Buttigieg campaign requested 14 and the Sanders campaign requested 10. There was one precinct that was requested by both campaigns.

The recount is expected to take two days.

Buttigieg and Sanders are neck and neck with each other in terms of state delegate equivalents, being separated by just 0.08 STE's, according to the IDP. Buttigieg took home 14 national delegates, while Sanders got 12.

The recount also comes just less than two weeks after Troy Price resigned from his position as Chair. State Representative Mark Smith took his place.