Iowa Democratic Party to recount contested caucus precincts

The IDP will recount 23 unique precincts that both the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns requested

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratric Party will recount certain caucus precincts following requests from the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

10 precincts were requested by the Sanders campaign and 14 by the Buttigieg campaign, according to the IDP.

The total number of unique precincts being recounted is 23.

With the latest numbers, Buttigieg (563.207) and Sanders (563.127) are in a virtual tie in state delegate equivalents.

Campaigns have 24 hours to provide the IDP with financial information to continue with the request.

The party said appointed recount administrators will conduct it under supervision of its Recanvass/Recount Committee.