Iowa Democrats allegedly targeted with racist remarks over Zoom call

The Iowa Democratic Party says the incident occurred during a meeting hosted by Progress Iowa and Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple members of the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) said they were targeted in a racist attack during a Zoom call Friday.

The party said IDP Chair Ross Wilburn, Black Caucus Chair Al Womble, and members of the House Democratic Black Caucus "were subjected to vile, racist remarks."

The call was a "People's Condition of the State" virtual event hosted by the Iowa Federation of Labor and Progress Iowa.

"What took place last night was a scare tactic of cowards and mental terrorists who want to prevent us from being involved in our Democracy," Womble said. "There's no greater sign that our votes are more important than ever.”

Wilburn said he hopes justice will be served, releasing a statement that read in part:

“What happened last night was an appalling attempt to intimidate and silence Black voices in Iowa. Unfortunately, these despicable experiences of harassment are far too common for Black Iowans. That’s why it’s crucial all Iowans speak up and hold those accountable for bigoted actions and statements.”

Local 5 has not been able to independently confirm what was said during the meeting. Womble said the hosts were advised not to share the video because the incident is under investigation.