Iowa GOP, Senate Democrats pick their nominees to fill Miller-Meeks' seat

The Iowa GOP and Iowa Senate Democrats announced their picks for the seat Thursday night.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 5, 2021.

Both the Iowa GOP and Iowa Senate Democrats announced their picks for who they think should fill former state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' seat Thursday evening.

The special election for the Senate District 41, which includes portions Wapello and Jefferson counties and all of Davis and Van Buren counties, is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Iowa Senate Democrats nominated community activist and retired educator Mary Stewart of Ottumwa.

“Southern Iowans deserve better leaders at the Iowa Capitol,” Stewart said in a release from the Iowa Senate Democrats. “Des Moines has ignored us for too long. The result has been fewer opportunities for job training, affordable health care, accessible child care, and a stronger economy on Main Street. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that Southern Iowans don’t have the same services that are available in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, including basic testing, high-speed internet, and programs for workers and employers hit hard by the pandemic.”

Stewart worked at Indian Hills Community College for more than 33 years.

The Iowa GOP nominated Packwood businessman Adrian Dickey during their special nominating convention.

“I’m honored to have the support of the delegates,” Dickey said in a release from the Iowa GOP. "I look forward to working with them to retain this seat and continue to push for limited government, lower taxes and more career opportunities in southeast Iowa.”