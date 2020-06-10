Damaging a political sign could cost you

Whatever you may think of the candidate, it's not ok to deface or vandalize somebody else's property.

Campaign signs are pretty much everywhere you go lately. And some are even being destroyed.

That kind of behavior is illegal.

Iowa voters displaying their support for candidates this election cycle are seeing their signs ripped apart, spray-painted, or even busted through.

The chair of the Polk County Democrats provided several such photos to Local 5.

Vandalizing or defacing a political sign, which is somebody else's property, could get you arrested.

Des Moines police say they haven't received a lot of reports recently, but someone called in the theft of their Donald Trump flag a few weeks ago.

Most signs are on private property, so destroying them is classified as vandalism.

If you don't agree with the message on the sign or the candidate it supports, show your feelings at the ballot box.

Or else you'll be facing a big fine.

