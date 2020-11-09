Voting in Iowa: Important dates you need to know

Election Day is Nov. 3, but there are several more days on the calendar you need to know about.

We are less than two months out from Election Day, and while it may seem like plenty of time, it will be here before you know it.

Grab your phone, of if you're old-school, a calendar. Because Nov. 3 is approaching, and there are several dates you need to mark down.

October 5

Iowa offers in-person, absentee voting starting Monday, Oct. 5 and ending Monday, Nov. 2 at your county auditor's office.

October 24

The last day to request an absentee ballot.

November 2

Once you get an absentee ballot, make sure it is postmarked and in the mail by the day before the election, Nov. 2.

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 9.

This is also the last day for in-person, absentee voting and county officials will start counting absentee ballots on Nov. 2.

Absentee ballots can be also returned in-person to your county auditor on Election Day.

November 3

Election Day.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Remember to bring your ID with you.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate expects most Iowa voters will do so early, just like the record-setting June primaries where most voters were 65 and over.