What Iowa's early voting bill could mean for future elections

The bill itself limits early voting to 11 days, scales back absentee ballot collections and criminally penalizes county auditors who don't follow state law.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are making sure their voices are heard at the state's first public hearing of the legislative session Monday evening, and it's all about their right to vote.

At last count, more than 500 Iowans have submitted public comments on House File 590, the overwhelming majority of them in opposition to the legislation.

The early voting period would be limited to 11 days, compared to the state's current 29 days. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa told Local 5 it would be one of the shortest timeframes to vote in the country.

The bill would also ban anyone other than the individual voter from returning an absentee ballot. County auditors would not be able to send absentee ballot request forms to eligible voters.

Watch the 5 p.m. public hearing for HF 590 here

Satellite early voting locations would be removed under this bill unless at least 100 voters assembled a petition to have one. The ACLU said this could make it more difficult for individuals with disabilities, those without access to transportation and the elderly to vote.

Iowa Republicans who support the bill said they just want to make sure the state's elections are secure and constitutional.

Meanwhile, those against the bill said it makes it harder for Iowans to cast their vote.