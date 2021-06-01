Iowans pressing for more biofuels language from Biden administration

Biofuel investments are only mentioned once in President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, while the legislation sets aside $174 billion for electric vehicles.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa farmers say they feel President Joe Biden isn’t following through on campaign promises made about the ethanol and renewable fuels industry.

During his campaign, Biden made a promise to promote biofuels, but in the American Jobs Plan, the president's infrastructure proposal, the path envisioned to get the country to cleaner energy sources focuses on electric vehicles and not renewable fuels.

"Yes we're disappointed that the investment wasn't mentioned in the infrastructure bill," Madrid farmer Morey Hill said. "But we're also very happy what was mentioned to get things built back up for our roads, bridges, locks and dams."

The president's plan sets aside $174 billion for electric vehicles.

"Even [U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom] Vilsack has mentioned how important biofuels and renewable is going to be to get toward the administration's goal of electric vehicles," Hill said.

"Agriculture can do a lot to sequester carbon and is really a friend to the environment," said Tim Bardole, a farmer in Rippey. "Yet we don't hear anything from the Biden administration since theelection.

Biofuels/bioproducts are only mentioned once, as part of a bigger investment in research projects.

The details read:

“…his plan will invest $15 billion in demonstration projects for climate [research and development] priorities, including utility-scale energy storage, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, advanced nuclear, rare earth element separations, floating offshore wind, biofuel/bioproducts, quantum computing, and electric vehicles, as well as strengthening U.S. technological leadership in these areas in global markets.”