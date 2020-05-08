Iowa felon wishing to vote reacts to executive order

"Today is a landmark day," Eric Harris said. "It's been a long, long, tough fight for me."

Eric Harris hasn't voted since he was 20 years old.

Because of his convictions for possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm, Harris' ability to vote has been revoked unless he petitioned the Governor of Iowa.

That changed Wednesday following Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing of Executive Order Seven, which restores the right to vote for thousands of felons in the state.

"It's crazy that it's happening like this. But I do go back to say that we need ... make people aware ... how to get registered to actually vote," Harris said. "Because this is not a permanent thing."

Restitution will not be needed to be paid back before rights are restored.

People convicted of murder aren't eligible for automatic restoration under the order signed Wednesday. They must still apply to the governor's office.

