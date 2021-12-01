Iowa legislators are back in session | What you need to know about lawmakers back 'under the dome'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marked the beginning of the start of the 89th General Assembly for Iowa lawmakers at the state capitol in Des Moines.
Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to deliver her Condition of the State at 6:00pm.
Lawmakers are expected to focus on many topics, especially education, the pandemic and economic issues.
The Legislative Services Agency makes the session schedule available, which is below this article. In an odd-numbered year like 2021, the session is expected to run for approximately 110 calendar days.