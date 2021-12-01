Iowa legislators are back in session | What you need to know about lawmakers back 'under the dome'

Local 5 is digging deep with what you need to know about how long lawmakers are expected to be in session.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marked the beginning of the start of the 89th General Assembly for Iowa lawmakers at the state capitol in Des Moines.

Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to deliver her Condition of the State at 6:00pm.

Lawmakers are expected to focus on many topics, especially education, the pandemic and economic issues.