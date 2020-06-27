x
Gov. Reynolds compliments Trump on his 'administration of action'

Reynolds is a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which Trump established by executive order last year.
Credit: White House
This screen shot shows Gov. Kim Reynolds speaking at the White House via a video from the White House Twitter account. Reynolds visited the White House on June 26, 2020 for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Meeting.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told President Donald Trump that his is “an administration of action” that is identifying barriers and gaps for U.S. workers and finding solutions. 

Reynolds is a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which Trump established by executive order last year. 

Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross chair the panel. 

Video provided by the White House includes Reynolds praising Trump during a Friday visit to the White House for creating the board. The panel's goal is to develop strategies for improving the workforce. 

