Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will host a press conference from the Robert Ray Conference Room at the state capitol on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, the governor signed a letter along with 14 other Republican governors urging the U.S. Census Bureau to release redistricting data as soon as possible.

The letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo says the governors recognize the difficulties associated with completing the decennial Census during the coronavirus pandemic, which has postponed the release of redistricting data until mid-August.

Reynolds' last COVID-19-focused press conference was on May 5.

Iowa's COVID-19 trends have continued to decrease since vaccine rollout began. As of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the state's 14-day positivity rate sits at 2.1% while hospitalizations total to 69.

Deaths in the state total 6,117.

The state has also announced TestIowa clinics will be shutting down come July. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday three locations will be closing this week:

June 23 : 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs (Pottawattamie County)

: 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs (Pottawattamie County) June 24 : Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids (Linn County)

: Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids (Linn County) June 25: 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo (Black Hawk County)

The other two sites in Des Moines and Davenport will stay open through July 16. However, both sites will be closed for the 4th of July holiday.

IDPH said they are partnering with the State Hygienic Lab to provide free at-home COVID testing kits for Iowans. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.