WATCH: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference from Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference in the Ray Conference Room at the Iowa State Capitol Thursday at 10 a.m.

It's been nearly four months since Reynolds has held a press conference specifically about the state's ongoing response to COVID-19.

On May 5, the Reynolds administration worked to urge more Iowans to get their vaccinations to help end the pandemic. Many counties denied allocations because of waning demand.

As of Sept. 1, COVID activity is near the same level as what the state saw in Oct. 2020. The graph below compares positive test data from 2020 to 2021. The orange line is 2020 and the dark blue line is 2021.

The number of confirmed positive tests in June 2021 was very low compared to June 2020, but those tests are increasing faster than they did last year.

Hospitalizations are another major concern for county health departments. As of Thursday morning, the IDPH reports 524 Iowans are hospitalized.