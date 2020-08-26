Gov. Reynolds says federal derecho aid will 'help Iowans get back on their feet', but many counties still await individual assistance

Local 5 is giving context to President Trump approving the governor's disaster declaration request.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's derecho on Aug. 10 was top of mind for Gov. Kim Reynolds as she addressed the nation Tuesday on night two of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The storm destroyed millions of acres of crops and left hundreds of thousands of Iowans without power for days. Her address credited President Donald Trump and his administration's response.

"With the help of the Trump administration, we quickly received a major disaster declaration that will help Iowans get back on their feet," Reynolds said during the RNC. "The President cut through the bureaucracy to do what needed to be done, and to do it quickly."

The president approved the governor's disaster declaration request on Monday, Aug. 17.

That help, however, doesn't go directly to Iowans.

A White House press release says federal funding is now "available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged."

Reynolds had also originally requested individual assistance for 27 Iowa counties to help homeowners, renters, and businesses recover from the derecho damage.

But the Trump administration has only approved individual assistance for one county, Linn, as of Wednesday afternoon.

That approval came on Thursday, Aug. 20.