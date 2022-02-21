Iowa House approves bill that would halt transgender girls in girls sports

The bill passed along party lines 55 to 39.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Republicans have approved a bill that prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls sports moving the direction of about 10 other Republican-run state legislatures in passing the controversial measure.

Opponents say the bill—which passed on party lines 55 to 39—is discriminatory and state-sanctioned bullying of transgender children.

Supporters, meanwhile, say it’s the only way to protect girls from being dominated in sports competition by males who identify as females. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has also supported the idea.

The Iowa Senate has not yet voted on its slightly different version of the measure.