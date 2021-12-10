Jasper County voters to select new representative for House District 29

The seat was left vacant on Sept. 10 when Rep. Wes Breckenridge, D-Newton, resigned.

NEWTON, Iowa — A special election on Tuesday will determine who will fill the vacant House District 29 seat in Iowa after Rep. Wes Breckenridge announced his resignation last month.

The Democrat from Newton resigned from the House on Sept. 10. The winner of this election will serve out the rest of Breckenridge's term through 2022.

Polls in District 29, which consists of Newton, Baxter, Colfax, Mingo, Kellogg, Oakland Acres, Ira and rural areas of Jasper County, will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

A list of polling locations can be found here. You can check to see if you're registered by heading to the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Jon Dunwell, a Republican, ran for the seat in 2020 and lost to Breckenridge. He is a pastor and works as a financial services representative.

Steve Mullan, a Democrat, is a retired teacher who serves on the Newton City Council.

Republicans hold a 59 to 40 majority in the House.