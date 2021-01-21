Iowa reacts to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

During a socially distanced watch party, Iowa Democrats discussed what they hope from President Biden and VP Harris.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Americans witnessed a peaceful transfer of power Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office on the U.S. Capitol steps.

Just two weeks ago, supporters of the now-former President Donald Trump stormed those very steps in hopes of overturning election results.

Biden's term began during the most troubling moments in American history: a global pandemic, a ravaged economy, a racial reckoning and deep political divisions.

Still, Iowans took time to celebrate the new administration.

A socially distant celebration

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Biden's inauguration to be socially distanced, people wearing face masks and a lack of public attendance.

However, Iowans found a way to celebrate the historic day virtually, thanks to the Iowa Democratic Party hosting a Zoom watch party for the general public.

"I was hoping I'd be in Washington D.C., but it's the best call for folks to socially distance and be safe," said June Owens, the first vice-chair for the Iowa Democrats.

Judy Downs, with the Polk County Democrats, told Local 5 before the inauguration that she would be watching from home.

"I'm nervous and sad and mourning the fact that we can't celebrate this in the manner I think a lot of us wish we could," Downs explained.

Virtual watch party-goers expressed that even though they're behind keyboards, it was a "thrilling moment."

Owens told Local 5 she wants Biden to tackle raising the minimum wage to $15, while Downs hopes for more leadership on the coronavirus.

The Iowa GOP did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden's message of unity and what Iowans may think

Biden ran his campaign on unity, and during his inaugural address, he said he wants to be a president for all Americans.

"I think, regardless of where you're at, politically, I always think today, the Inauguration Day is a day to look at the day to be hopeful to look for the future," Republican strategist Craig Robinson said. "I think there's a lot of people who are just hopeful for what's ahead of us this year."

The president has a lot on his plate, and millions of Trump supporters fear he will make radical changes.

"I don't think that's likely at all," Democratic strategist Pete D'Alessandro responded. "If you look at his career, he has not been a senator that has pushed for radical changes."

"As [a] senator, he was actually someone that more often than not went for the moderate or the middle ground consensus, working with the other side," D'Alessandro said.

Robinson said Republicans will most likely work with the Democrats to pass issues like COVID relief and vaccine rollout.

"I think where it gets to be a little bit more of those political issues ... it'll be harder to work along," Robinson said. "But I think there's things like infrastructure, foreign policy, those types of things that I think Republicans would gladly work with this president."

Both strategists said it's unlikely Americans will see a lot of fundamental change from day-to-day life.

"Maybe that's one of the problems that we've had over the course of the last generation, is that too many people really don't see a difference regardless of who's in power, in terms of their everyday work," D'Alessandro said.

History made, but challenges lie ahead

When asked what big concerns Biden and Harris may face in the White House, Iowa State University political science professor Steffen Schmidt said there's a long road ahead.

"These are enormous, they're unprecedented challenges," Schmidt said. "I think that there is a spirit right now in this country, to try and address these issues and cooperate."

Schmidt said he has seen some groups that supported Trump are moving forward with optimism about Biden.

Biden has introduced a diverse group of people to help him serve the country in his Cabinet, but picking Harris to be his running mate is the most historic.

"Well, it's amazing. This whole Cabinet that he's appointing is really a surprise because it's the most diverse, interesting Cabinet, and it sort of reflects the continued diversity in the United States," Schmidt said.

"I mean people from all over the world and certainly women are moving into positions of amazing authority, not only the vice president but in national security and other areas as well. So it's a new era."

Schmidt said Trump's absence at the inauguration was "kind of nice, in a way."

"For President Trump to go to Mar-a-Lago and, you know, leave all the spectacular events of the day to the new team," Schmidt said.

"Biden's speech was boring," Schmidt said. "That's exactly the idea."

Having a seemingly boring speech sets the tone for his administration, according to Schmidt.

"The idea is not to set things on fire and be surprising the way President Trump was, because we had four years of lots of excitement and surprises, and I think Biden kind of wants to cool things down."

"You know, boring sometimes is good."

Elected officials weigh in

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R)

Today I attended the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President Biden & Vice President Harris. I look fwd to working w them on behalf of the ppl of Iowa. @ United States Capitol https://t.co/7sG9NWnnih — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 20, 2021

Sen. Joni Ernst (R)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R)

We must prioritize fixing our national debt crisis and delivering results for families and farmers who are struggling. I'm hopeful Pres. Biden will seek common ground.



I look forward to tackling the challenges facing our country. #IA04 — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) January 20, 2021

Rep Cindy Axne (D)

I am ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris – and I know our efforts must begin immediately.



Today, we begin working to unify, heal, and build our country back better than ever before. #InaugurationDay



My full statement: https://t.co/fCGncFuRNA #IA03 pic.twitter.com/nO5WMsnKBT — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 20, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R)