Prevention plan aimed at conflicts between police and Iowan's being discussed

Three proposals listed in legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers and community leaders have heard protesters' demands and are seeking action.

Thursday, lawmakers unveiled their More Perfect Union Plan.

There are three proposals including: ban police choke-holds, make it illegal to rehire police fired for misconduct, and allow the Attorney General to investigate police misconduct.

"The proposals are common sense, they should be bipartisan, and there is other existing legislation that should be filed and should be taken up and passed before this legislator adjourns," explains State Senator Zach Wahls.

The proposals are aimed at preventing violent conflicts between law enforcement and Iowa residents.

"You know, we're getting a number of people asking what they can do," says Iowa/Nebraska NAACP president, Betty Andrews. "And what they can do is pass legislation, like what was mentioned here today."

The lawmakers plan to add the proposal before adjournment of the 2020 legislative session.