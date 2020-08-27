x
Judge grants Trump motion to block absentee requests in Iowa

Linn County voters will have to fill out new, blank requests for absentee ballots or vote in-person in November.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge is ordering an Iowa county to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots, agreeing with President Trump’s campaign that the county elections commissioner overstepped by pre-filling them with voters’ personal information.

Judge Ian Thornhill issued a temporary injunction that orders Linn County Auditor Joel Miller to contact those voters in writing to inform them that the forms should not have been pre-filled with their information and cannot be processed. 

Instead, voters will have to either fill out new blank requests for absentee ballots or vote in-person on Election Day. 

At issue was Miller’s decision to send absentee ballot request forms to about 140,000 county voters in July that were pre-filled with their personal information. 

