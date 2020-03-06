Iowa Legislature reconvenes following absence due to COVID-19

Local 5 is breaking down the top items to be discussed, as well as safety precautions being taken at the statehouse.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following a nearly two-month hiatus due to the spread of COVID-19, state legislators returned to the Capitol on Wednesday to resume budget talks and virus safety.

While Republicans control both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, Democrat leaders are looking for more transparency in reporting coronavirus outbreaks.

"We do a better job of informing parents of lice outbreaks and strep throat

outbreaks in our classrooms then the governor has done in informing Iowans of the number of COVID cases and where they are occurring," said Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines. "And that has to stop."

The legislative session was suspended on March 16.

Safety precautions expected to be implemented at the Iowa State Capitol include:

Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.

Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.

Recommending that all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.

Recommending the use of face masks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Face masks will be provided to those who want one.

Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the House and Senate chambers.

Limiting individuals on the House floor to only Representatives and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.

Here are some top issues scheduled for debate by House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley: