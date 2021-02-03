Bill introduced in Iowa aims to allow direct shipment of native distilled spirits

One distillery owner believes if this bill is passed it could help his business grow but also help bring more jobs to distillery shops.

CLIVE, Iowa — A bill introduced this legislative session is aimed at allowing native distilled spirits to be directly shipped and delivered within the state.

This bill, House File 639, is sponsored by state Representative, Megan Jones, R- Sioux Rapids.

Jones got behind the bill after a distillery in northern Iowa, which uses corn in their distilling process, detailed how they were not legally able to send their alcoholic products to people in the state when they would call asking for it.

Jones said the bill would allow for owners of distilleries to break into new markets and expand.

"This would definitely help our distilleries especially those when they have a unique product…It opens up a new market especially for those really small and unique crafted distillers," Jones said.

It's a feeling, Joseph Dehner owner of Dehner Distillery, agrees with.

Dehner currently ships alcohol out of state but said the in-state market is one he wished he could tap into.

He said if he could, it would definitely help grow his business.

"It would increase our distillery sales because we would be moving more bottles," Dehner said.

In addition to creating more revenue for his distillery, Dehner believes it will help bring in jobs to not only his shop but others as well.

"It would also help create jobs too because if we were busy enough, we would hire somebody to manage all those bottle sales," Dehner said.

For the bill to advance it would need to be voted out of the subcommittee and a full committee by the end of this week.