Members of Iowa Legislature react to state Supreme Court abortion ruling

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines and Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton speak about the Iowa Supreme Court's split 3-3 ruling.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following the Iowa Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other political leaders said the fight over abortion access isn't over. In fact, the next moves could be made at the statehouse.

Reynolds is unable to appeal the split 3-3 decision, but lawmakers think there's a chance they could start from scratch.

Those seeking an abortion in Iowa have until the 20-week mark of pregnancy to have the procedure done. With the back-and-forth between the Iowa Legislature and various court proceedings, many are wondering what could happen next.

"It is entirely possible that we could have a special session to try to push through some other extreme anti-abortion, anti-reproductive rights legislation," said Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights. "We also have a constitutional amendment that is in process that would move through this session and go on the ballot in 2024."

Without an appeal available, a new plan of action will have to be taken.

"The procedendo will issue in about 21 days, and it will go back to the lower court, which the lower court upheld. That should be the end of this case," said Sally Frank, a legal expert at Drake University. "There's no federal question for them to bring to the U.S. Supreme Court. It's really pure Iowa Constitution and Iowa procedure."

Iowa Republicans are looking to possibly craft a new bill altogether.

"Obviously new legislation can be introduced and that's why, trying to really understand some of the opinions of the justices, is extremely important," Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton, said. "Trying to read in what they are saying, what's the best forward piece of legislation, where did they leave some opportunity for us, where do we need to coalesce around as group?"

And despite Roe v Wade being overturned last year, the federal court's decision, in this case, didn't sway the state's high court.