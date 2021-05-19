State lawmakers take up anti-abortion constitutional amendment, bill prohibiting masks at schools as session comes to a close

The Iowa Legislature is expected to wrap up its work for the year Wednesday evening.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers took up several major issues Wednesday as they work to wrap up this year's legislative session.

The Iowa Senate approved the Life Amendment, which is a proposed constitutional amendment that aims to limit abortion access and state funding for abortion procedures.

Iowans will get their chance to vote on the amendment if it passes through both chambers again in the 2023-2024 legislative session.

Another bill that passed the House Wednesday and, as of 8:15 p.m. still needs to be approved by the Senate, would prohibit schools and local communities from requiring face coverings.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, said she supports the idea signaling she'd likely sign the legislation. That is an amendment added to House File 847.

Reynolds signed eight bills into law Wednesday, varying from expanding charter school requirements to establishing a sexual assault forensic examiner program for the state.

In total, Reynolds has signed 114 bills into law this year, according to information on the Iowa Legislature's website.

Sources told Local 5 Wednesday should be the last day of the session. There is just one outstanding bill left to be voted on in the House and a few non-budget-related items lawmakers are trying to push through.