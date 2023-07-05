Following Iowa Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights, Gov. Reynolds calls for special session

The special session will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will convene the Iowa Legislature for a special session next week in an effort to "address the issue of abortion," she announced Wednesday.

The special session will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. Any new legislation is expected to easily pass through the Iowa Republican supermajority.

"Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said in the release.

The news comes just weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court split 3-3 on Gov. Kim Reynolds' six-week abortion bill, maintaining access to abortions up until the 20-week mark in pregnancy.

“In 2018, I proposed, the legislature passed, and I proudly signed into law legislation that protected unborn babies from abortion once a heartbeat was detectable," Reynolds said in a statement. "After years of litigation, the Iowa Supreme Court was split 3-3 last month in its opinion regarding whether a lower court’s injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Law should be dissolved. This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law."

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst denounced Reynolds' decision to call a special session in a press release, stating in part:

“Governor Reynolds’ call for a special session today is all politics, when our work should be about people. She caved to the special interests and is now demanding lawmakers send her a bill to ban abortion in just six days. It’s clear the Governor and GOP leaders aren’t listening to Iowans because a strong majority supports reproductive freedom."



Most Republican-led states have significantly curbed abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Separately, the Iowa Supreme Court in 2022 reversed an opinion that said the state constitution affirms a fundamental right to abortion.

After those rulings, Reynolds declined to call a special session last year to enact new restrictions, instead choosing to work through the state courts to try to get the 2018 ban into effect. The law had been blocked by a 2019 district court ruling.

The law banned abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. It included exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, incest and fetal abnormality.

Any new ban is likely to be challenged in state court.