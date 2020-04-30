Iowa needs young volunteers to help out on Election Day

The Iowa Secretary of State's Office said normally, poll workers are 60 and older, meaning they're at high risk of serious illness if they get COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Secretary of State is asking people that are young and healthy to sign up to work the polls for the June Primary Election.

Normally, poll workers in Iowa average above the age of 60.

That age group is among the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 cases.

"We're respectfully asking them if they would step down during this period," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. "Instead, we're reaching out and asking younger folks, a call to action if you will, to be patriots and be our volunteers."

Iowa's Primary Election is June 2.

This year, Pate is asking people to vote absentee if they can to protect against spreading COVID-19.

For more information on becoming a poll worker, click here.