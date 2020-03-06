Mariannette Miller-Meeks claims GOP primary in 2nd Congressional District, AP projects

All four of Iowa's seats in Congress are up for grabs.

IOWA, USA — Primary candidates will need to receive 35% of the vote Tuesday in order to win their party's primary. If candidates do not reach that threshold, the winner is decided by the delegates at the Republican and Democratic state conventions later this month.

***Note: The above video reports totals as of 10:08 p.m. Tuesday***

For complete primary election results, click here.

District 1

One of the youngest members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D) is seeking reelection.

State representative Ashley Hinson (R) won her primary Tuesday after being elected twice to the statehouse.

District 2

Rita Hart (D) will represent the Democrats after Rep. Dave Loebsack announced his retirement in April 2019.

State senator Marrianette Miller-Meeks won her primary on the GOP side.

District 3

After serving two terms in Congress, David Young (R) lost to Cindy Axne (D) in 2018.

Young topped Bill Schaefer on the Republican side, setting up a rematch in the 3rd Congressional District.

District 4

Incumbent Steve King (R) faces four challengers on the GOP ballot after he was stripped of his committee assignments in 2018 due to comments about white nationalism.