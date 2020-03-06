AP projects Theresa Greenfield wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, will face Joni Ernst in November

IOWA, USA — Primary candidates will need to receive 35% of the vote Tuesday in order to win their party's primary. If candidates do not reach that threshold, the winner is decided by the delegates at the Republican and Democratic state conventions later this month.
***Note: The above video reports totals as of 10:08 p.m. Tuesday***
Theresa Greenfield has won the Democratic primary in Iowa Tuesday night for a spot in the United States Senate.
According to Associated Press projections, Greenfield garnered 46% of the vote with 9% of precincts reporting.
Greenfield will face incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R) in November.